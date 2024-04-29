According to Zimpricecheck, there is still a shortage of potatoes at Mbare Musika and in supermarkets.
A pocket of extra-large potatoes is going for US$15 at Mbare Musika today. A 10kg pocket of medium potatoes is going for US$14 in OK Zimbabwe Supermarket.
Mbare Musika Prices on Sunday, 28 April 2024
Item Quantity Price In $USD Price in ZiG
Apples Box (12 kg ) US$15.00 201.33 ZIG
Avocado Fruit (Medium ) US$0.25 3.36 ZIG.
Baby Marrow Packet (1 kg) US$1.50 20.13 ZIG
Banana Crate (22 kg) US$9.00 120.80 ZIG
Beetroot Bundle (1 kg) US$2.00 26.84 ZIG
Broccoli Packet (1 kg) US$2.00 26.84 ZIG
Broilers Bird (Live) US$6.00 80.53 ZIG
Butternut Pocket (10 kg) US$4.50 60.40 ZIG
Butternut 50kg Sack (60 kg ) US$25.00 335.55 ZIG
Button Mushroom Punnet or Kaylite (200 g) US$2.50 33.55 ZIG
Cabbage Head (Large ) US$0.50 6.71 ZIG
Carrots Punnet or Kaylite (400 g) US$1.00 13.42 ZIG
Carrots 50kg Sack (60 kg ) US$24.00 322.12 ZIG
Cauliflower Packet (1 kg) US$2.50 33.55 ZIG
Chili Pepper 5L Gallon (5 kg )US$2.00 26.84 ZIG
Cooked Dried Groundnuts Bucket (20 kg ) US$9.00 120.80 ZIG
Covo Bundle (6.5 kg ) US$4.50 60.40 ZIG
Cucumber 50kg Sack (60 kg ) US$28.00 375.81 ZIG
Dehulled Traditional Rice Bucket (20 kg ) US$26.00 348.97 ZIG
Dried Black Jack Bucket (20 kg ) US$18.00 241.59 ZIG
Dried Cabbage Bucket (20 kg ) US$18.00 241.59 ZIG
Dried Covo Bucket (20 kg ) US$18.00 241.59 ZIG
Dried Cow Peas Leaves Bucket (20 kg ) US$18.00 241.59 ZIG
Dried Maize Bucket (20 kg ) US$8.00 107.37 ZIG
Eggs Crate (Large ) US$4.00 53.69 ZIG
Garlic Packet (1 kg) US$4.00 53.69 ZIG
Ginger Packet (1 kg) US$2.50 33.55 ZIG
Green Beans 50kg Sack (60 kg ) US$30.00 402.65 ZIG
Green Maize Dozen (Medium ) US$3.00 40.27 ZIG
Green Pepper 50kg Sack (60 kg ) US$15.00 201.33 ZIG
Guinea Fowl Hanga Bird (Live) US$10.00 134.22 ZIG
Kapenta Matemba Bucket (20 kg) US$38.00 510.03 ZIG
Lemon Bucket (20 kg) US$4.00 53.69 ZIG
Lettuce Head (Large) US$1.00 13.42 ZIG
Mopane Worms Madora Bucket (20 kg) US$120.00 1 610.62 ZIG
White Sorghum Mapfunde Bucket (20 kg) US$18.00 241.59 ZIG
Sour Fruit Masawu Bucket (20 kg) US$8.00 107.37 ZIG
Snot Apple Matohwe 5L Gallon (5 kg) US$3.50 46.98 ZIG
Baobab Fruit Mauyu Bucket (20 kg) US$4.00 53.69 ZIG
Pearl Millet Mhunga Bucket (20 kg) US$20.00 268.44 ZIG
Cooked Dried Maize Mumhare Bucket (20 kg ) US$18.00 241.59 ZIG
Cow Peas Nyemba Bucket (20 kg) US$16.00 214.75 ZIG
Groundnuts Nzungu Bucket (20 kg) US$36.00 483.18 ZIG
Off Layers Bird (Live) US$5.00 67.11 ZIG
Okra 5L Gallon (5 kg) US$4.00 53.69 ZIG
Onions Pocket (10 kg) US$8.00 107.37 ZIG
Oranges Pocket (3 kg) US$5.00 67.11 ZIG
Oyster Mushroom Punnet or Kaylite (200 g) US$1.50 20.13 ZIG
Pawpaw Head (Large) US$3.00 40.27 ZIG
Peas 50kg Sack (60 kg) US$18.00 241.59 ZIG
Pineapples Box (12 kg) US$13.00 174.48 ZIG
Popcorn Bucket (20 kg) US$10.00 134.22 ZIG
Large Potatoes Pocket (15 kg) US$15.00 201.33 ZIG
Medium Potatoes Pocket (15 kg) US$10.00 134.22 ZIG
Rape Bundle (6.5 kg) US$4.00 53.69 ZIG
Red Pepper Packet (1 kg) US$2.50 33.55 ZIG
Roadrunner Chickens Bird (Live) US$7.00 93.95 ZIG
Soya Beans Bucket (20 kg) US$15.00 201.33 ZIG
Strawberries Punnet or Kaylite (200 g) US$5.00 67.11 ZIG
Sugar Beans Bucket (20 kg) US$24.00 322.12 ZIG
Sugarcane Bundle (20 kg) US$4.50 60.40 ZIG
Sweet Potatoes Bucket (20 kg) US$7.00 93.95 ZIG
Sweet Potatoes 50kg Sack (60 kg) US$22.00 295.28 ZIG
Gogoya Taro Bucket (20 kg) US$12.00 161.06 ZIG
Tomatoes Sandak (30 kg ) US$13.00 174.48 ZIG
Tomatoes Box (9 kg) US$3.50 46.98 ZIG
Tsunga Bundle (6.5 kg) US$4.00 53.69 ZIG
Turkey Bird (Live) US$25.00 335.55 ZIG
Watermelon Head (Large) US$3.50 46.98 ZIG
Yams Madhumbe Bucket (20 kg) US$15.00 201.33 ZIG
Yellow Pepper Packet (1 kg) US$3.00 40.27 ZIG
Finger Millet Zviyo Bucket (20 kg) US$22.00 295.28 ZIG