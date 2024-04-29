According to Zimpricecheck, there is still a shortage of potatoes at Mbare Musika and in supermarkets.

A pocket of extra-large potatoes is going for US$15 at Mbare Musika today. A 10kg pocket of medium potatoes is going for US$14 in OK Zimbabwe Supermarket.

Mbare Musika Prices on Sunday, 28 April 2024

Item Quantity Price In $USD Price in ZiG

Apples Box (12 kg ) US$15.00 201.33 ZIG

Avocado Fruit (Medium ) US$0.25 3.36 ZIG.

Baby Marrow Packet (1 kg) US$1.50 20.13 ZIG

Banana Crate (22 kg) US$9.00 120.80 ZIG

Beetroot Bundle (1 kg) US$2.00 26.84 ZIG

Broccoli Packet (1 kg) US$2.00 26.84 ZIG

Broilers Bird (Live) US$6.00 80.53 ZIG

Butternut Pocket (10 kg) US$4.50 60.40 ZIG

Butternut 50kg Sack (60 kg ) US$25.00 335.55 ZIG

Button Mushroom Punnet or Kaylite (200 g) US$2.50 33.55 ZIG

Cabbage Head (Large ) US$0.50 6.71 ZIG

Carrots Punnet or Kaylite (400 g) US$1.00 13.42 ZIG

Carrots 50kg Sack (60 kg ) US$24.00 322.12 ZIG

Cauliflower Packet (1 kg) US$2.50 33.55 ZIG

Chili Pepper 5L Gallon (5 kg )US$2.00 26.84 ZIG

Cooked Dried Groundnuts Bucket (20 kg ) US$9.00 120.80 ZIG

Covo Bundle (6.5 kg ) US$4.50 60.40 ZIG

Cucumber 50kg Sack (60 kg ) US$28.00 375.81 ZIG

Dehulled Traditional Rice Bucket (20 kg ) US$26.00 348.97 ZIG

Dried Black Jack Bucket (20 kg ) US$18.00 241.59 ZIG

Dried Cabbage Bucket (20 kg ) US$18.00 241.59 ZIG

Dried Covo Bucket (20 kg ) US$18.00 241.59 ZIG

Dried Cow Peas Leaves Bucket (20 kg ) US$18.00 241.59 ZIG

Dried Maize Bucket (20 kg ) US$8.00 107.37 ZIG

Eggs Crate (Large ) US$4.00 53.69 ZIG

Garlic Packet (1 kg) US$4.00 53.69 ZIG

Ginger Packet (1 kg) US$2.50 33.55 ZIG

Green Beans 50kg Sack (60 kg ) US$30.00 402.65 ZIG

Green Maize Dozen (Medium ) US$3.00 40.27 ZIG

Green Pepper 50kg Sack (60 kg ) US$15.00 201.33 ZIG

Guinea Fowl Hanga Bird (Live) US$10.00 134.22 ZIG

Kapenta Matemba Bucket (20 kg) US$38.00 510.03 ZIG

Lemon Bucket (20 kg) US$4.00 53.69 ZIG

Lettuce Head (Large) US$1.00 13.42 ZIG

Mopane Worms Madora Bucket (20 kg) US$120.00 1 610.62 ZIG

White Sorghum Mapfunde Bucket (20 kg) US$18.00 241.59 ZIG

Sour Fruit Masawu Bucket (20 kg) US$8.00 107.37 ZIG

Snot Apple Matohwe 5L Gallon (5 kg) US$3.50 46.98 ZIG

Baobab Fruit Mauyu Bucket (20 kg) US$4.00 53.69 ZIG

Pearl Millet Mhunga Bucket (20 kg) US$20.00 268.44 ZIG

Cooked Dried Maize Mumhare Bucket (20 kg ) US$18.00 241.59 ZIG

Cow Peas Nyemba Bucket (20 kg) US$16.00 214.75 ZIG

Groundnuts Nzungu Bucket (20 kg) US$36.00 483.18 ZIG

Off Layers Bird (Live) US$5.00 67.11 ZIG

Okra 5L Gallon (5 kg) US$4.00 53.69 ZIG

Onions Pocket (10 kg) US$8.00 107.37 ZIG

Oranges Pocket (3 kg) US$5.00 67.11 ZIG

Oyster Mushroom Punnet or Kaylite (200 g) US$1.50 20.13 ZIG

Pawpaw Head (Large) US$3.00 40.27 ZIG

Peas 50kg Sack (60 kg) US$18.00 241.59 ZIG

Pineapples Box (12 kg) US$13.00 174.48 ZIG

Popcorn Bucket (20 kg) US$10.00 134.22 ZIG

Large Potatoes Pocket (15 kg) US$15.00 201.33 ZIG

Medium Potatoes Pocket (15 kg) US$10.00 134.22 ZIG

Rape Bundle (6.5 kg) US$4.00 53.69 ZIG

Red Pepper Packet (1 kg) US$2.50 33.55 ZIG

Roadrunner Chickens Bird (Live) US$7.00 93.95 ZIG

Soya Beans Bucket (20 kg) US$15.00 201.33 ZIG

Strawberries Punnet or Kaylite (200 g) US$5.00 67.11 ZIG

Sugar Beans Bucket (20 kg) US$24.00 322.12 ZIG

Sugarcane Bundle (20 kg) US$4.50 60.40 ZIG

Sweet Potatoes Bucket (20 kg) US$7.00 93.95 ZIG

Sweet Potatoes 50kg Sack (60 kg) US$22.00 295.28 ZIG

Gogoya Taro Bucket (20 kg) US$12.00 161.06 ZIG

Tomatoes Sandak (30 kg ) US$13.00 174.48 ZIG

Tomatoes Box (9 kg) US$3.50 46.98 ZIG

Tsunga Bundle (6.5 kg) US$4.00 53.69 ZIG

Turkey Bird (Live) US$25.00 335.55 ZIG

Watermelon Head (Large) US$3.50 46.98 ZIG

Yams Madhumbe Bucket (20 kg) US$15.00 201.33 ZIG

Yellow Pepper Packet (1 kg) US$3.00 40.27 ZIG

Finger Millet Zviyo Bucket (20 kg) US$22.00 295.28 ZIG