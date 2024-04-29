Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has published a notice to remove human remains, tombs, memorial monuments from the Mount Hampden area.

The move is to pave way for the construction of the Cyber City.

In a statement, the Minister of Local Government July Moyo said those who would want to object, should do so within three months of the publication of the notice.

Read the full statement below:

THE MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC WORKS HEREBY GIVES NOTICE OF INTENTION TO REMOVE HUMAN REMAINS, MEMORIALS AND MONUMENTS IN THE MOUNT HAMPDEN AREA TO PAVE WAY FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE CYBER CITY.

Any person wishing to object to the proposed action may lodge a written objection within three months of the publication of this notice to the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Makombe Building, Corner Herbert Chitepo Avenue and Leopold Takawira Street, Harare.

Zwnews