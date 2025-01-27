Acting President Constantino Chiwenga will today preside over the burial of national hero Justin Mupamhanga.

Mupamhanga died on 22 January 2025, at Arundel Clinic, Harare. He succumbed to diabetes and high blood pressure.

He was 71.

Mupamhanga abandoned his university studies at the then-University of Rhodesia in 1975 to join ZANLA forces fighting to liberate the country.

Following his military training, he was permitted to complete his university education.

He subsequently held key positions within the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU), serving in the commissariat and education departments.

