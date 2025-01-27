Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo has met with Kenyan President William Ruto again.

Chivayo recently met Ruto on several occasions describing as a visionary leader whom Africa as a whole needs.

He writes:

BUILDING PARTNERSHIPS FOR SUSTAINABILE ENERGY…

Enroute to Tanzania for the 2025 ENERGY Summit, I had to SEIZE the opportunity to connect with Africa’s VISIONARY leader, His Excellency President WILLIAM RUTO of Kenya.

His dedication to renewable energy reflects Africa’s readiness to lead the global ENERGY TRANSITION.

The 2025 ENERGY Summit, hosted by the United Republic of TANZANIA in collaboration with the African Union, African Development Bank and the WORLD BANK, aligns its bold MISSION 300 targets with Zimbabwe’s own Vision 2030.

Both initiatives share the goal of transforming lives through increased ENERGY ACCESS, emphasizing renewable solutions as catalysts for economic and social PROGRESS.

The SECOND REPUBLIC in Zimbabwe deserves recognition for aligning its National Development Strategy 1 & 2 with Vision 2030 and global energy GOALS, ensuring that clean energy plays a central role in industrialization and inclusive DEVELOPMENT.

Such synchronization reflects visionary LEADERSHIP and a deep understanding of how sustainable energy drives long-term ECONOMIC PROSPERITY.

Zimbabwe, with its abundant SOLAR resources, is primed to lead Africa’s ENERGY REVOLUTION.

I therefore look forward to this Summit providing a valuable platform to explore FUNDING opportunities and forge PARTNERSHIPS for impactful renewable energy projects.

As I prepare to engage in this critical dialogue, I reaffirm my commitment to advancing clean energy projects in ZIMBABWE and across the continent.

Africa’s ENERGY challenges demand collective action, and under shared VISION, we can build a future where ENERGY empowers PROGRESS, protects our PLANET, and transforms LIVES…