Acting Mayor of Harare Stewart Mtizwa is allegedly refusing to hand over the Harare Mayoral position despite the return of Mayor Jacob Mafume.

Mtizwa was appointed acting Mayor of Harare by Local Government Minister July Moyo following the suspension of Mafume, on corruption charges.

Meanwhile, Mafume’s suspension ended recently and he is back at Town House, but it is alleged that Mtizwa is refusing to vacate the post.

Zwnews