The National Prosecuting Authority has made an application for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s testimony at the trial of his wife, Mary.

Mary is facing fraud and misrepresentation for allegedly organizing a wedding behind her husband’s back, who was sick at the time.

VP Chiwenga’s testimony to be restricted from the public because of the importance his office holds.

Meanwhile, critics say Mary who on various occasions have been brought to court on a hospital bed is being persecuted.

Zwnews