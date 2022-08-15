The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports that as on 15 August 2022, the cumulative number of firearms returned since 08 August 2022 under operation “Firearms Amnesty” stands at 85 firearms.

Apparently, ZRP has urged those voluntarily surrendering firearms to also hand in the ammunition for the surrendered firearms.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa announced the amnesty as an effort to curb the rise in armed robberies.

Meanwhile, on 14/08/22, police arrested 114 people countrywide under the operation “No to machete gangs.”

In yet other news, on 14 August 2022, ZRP Hillside arrested Mduduzi Ncube (23) and Gugulethu Mathambo (34) in connection with a case of fraud in which they defrauded a supermarket in Hillside, Bulawayo of goods worth approximately ZWL$1 000 000.

The suspects would go to the supermarket and collect several goods before producing fake Ecocash messages showing that they had paid for the groceries. Police recovered groceries worth ZWL$45 000.

Zwnews