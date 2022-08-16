The country yesterday recorded 17 new Covid 19 infections and no deats, data from the Ministry of Health and Child Care has shown.

Apparently, the government is continuously urging citizens to get vaccinated and observe health protocols at all times.

Below are the country’s overall statistics:

COVID-19 update: As at 15 August 2022, Zimbabwe had 256 561 confirmed cases, including 250 733 recoveries and 5 588 deaths.

To date, a total of 6 390 545 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Zwnews