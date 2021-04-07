See some Brazilian Player that may change clubs in Europe in the Next Transfer Window.

The 2020/21 season of European football is already entering the final stretch. The main national championships of the continent are moving towards a definition, while the Champions League will have the quarterfinal matches this week.

With that, it is quite natural that the clubs are starting to think about their squads for the next season. Rumors about athletes that can be traded starting in July are getting more and more frequent in the press there.

We prepared a list of Brazilian players who can switch teams next season.

Among them, we give special attention to:

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) Fernandinho (Manchester City)

Vinicius Junior

Despite becoming an increasingly important player for Real Madrid and having been named as a starter in almost half of the current season’s games, the Brazilian boy can be used as a bargaining chip in the next transfer window. But the reason is the noblest.

Vinícius Junior can be an essential piece for the Spanish club to achieve the dream of hiring Kylian Mbappe. According to the newspaper “ABC”, Paris Saint-Germain agrees to reduce the price of the French star from 225 million euros to 165 million euros if the Brazilian is involved in the deal.

Philippe Coutinho

The most expensive reinforcement in the history of Barcelona, the midfielder never worked out at the Camp Nou and has even been loaned to Bayern Munich to try to recover his best football. At the beginning of the season, he was even one of Ronald Koeman’s trusted men, but the boy Pedri’s consolidation and a serious knee injury undermined his space.

In Catalonia, there is a consensus that Barca will do anything to get rid of Coutinho in the middle of the year. The intention is to sell their economic rights, but another loan is also considered. The Brazilian’s most likely destination is a return to England to play for Liverpool again or perhaps even at Arsenal.

Raphinha

The main Brazilian highlight this season of the Premier League and quoted to appear soon in the call of the Brazilian NT, the number 18 of Leeds United is one of the names of the moment in the English Transfer Market nowadays and will hardly continue wearing the same shirt in the second half of the year.

At least two giants (Manchester United and Liverpool) have already expressed interest in relying on Raphinha’s football. The value of a possible transfer from the Brazilian will certainly be much higher than the 18.6 million euros that Leeds paid to take him out of Rennes, from France, just six months ago.

Fernandinho

A veteran of two World Cups, the midfielder is about to end his eight-year contract with Manchester City. Already moving towards the final stretch of his career, Fernandinho will not sign a new contract with Pep Guardiola’s team and will have to look for a new club to play.

In the last few months, the name of the Citizens’ captain has been involved in rumors of a possible return to Brazil to defend Athletico-PR, where he started his career, or Atletico-MG.

But, as he still has a very interesting market in Europe, it will come as no surprise if Fernandinho gets a new contract there and changes teams within the continent itself.

Matheus Fernandes

It is difficult to understand what former Botafogo and Palmeiras midfielder is doing in the Barcelona squad. In the current season, he played just 17 minutes of a single Champions League match.

Practically forgotten by Koeman, Matheus Fernandes was not used even in the King’s Cup, a competition in which the Catalan club usually places the reserves.

In the midst of this ostracism scenario, it is obvious that the Brazilian will be released to sign with another team in 2021/22. The question is whether Barca will find a club ready to hire him permanently or if they will have to loan him to a team with less pretension in the European scene (maybe even for a Brazilian team).

Rodrigo Pinho

Highlight of the first months of the season in Portugal, the former striker from Bangu and Madureira is responsible for more than 40% of Marítimo’s goals in the national league and has been saved even in the middle of the fight against relegation carried out by his club.

This good performance was readily noticed by Jorge Jesus. According to various media in the Portuguese press, Rodrigo Pinho is already set to transfer to Benfica next season. As his contract with the Madeira Island club comes to an end in June, the striker may even have already signed a pre-contract with the incarnate team.

Emerson

One of the few new Brazilian faces of a good level for a position that suffers from a lack of renewal, the right-back has consolidated itself at Betis over the past two seasons. But now, Emerson is preparing to take the most important step of his career and reach a club from the top shelf of world football.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been identified as the most likely destinations for the Brazilian. Barca, by the way, owns the economic rights of the right-back and only needs to pay a small fine to Betis to have him in his squad. PSG, on the other hand, will have to negotiate a much more significant amount with the Catalans, certainly greater than 20 million euros, to take the player to France.

