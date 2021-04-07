The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has called on the government to increase awareness campaigns and push for more uptake of Covid-19 vaccines across the country.

The call by the doctors’ association has come at the time there has been general apathy or resistance towards the vaccination programme even if the vaccines are available for free.

To promote confidence if the vaccination programme, senior government officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, who is also minister of health, Constantino Chiwenga were vaccinated in front of TV cameras, but the uptake still remains low.

Meanwhile, in its message to mark the World Health Day today, ZADHR says the government needs to do more in as far as awareness campaigns is concerned so that the uptake of covid 19 vaccines improves.

-Zwnews

