A fire erupted in the main residential area of Midlands State University, Gweru.

More details of the fire are yet to be fully gathered.

The Zimbabwe National Students Union Midlands Province has confirmed the development saying everything has been burnt to ashes.

“MSU Zvishavane campus Diamond hostel has caught fire and our Zvishavane Chapter leadership confirmed the news. Still to get more news.

“Everything is burnt to ashes, students at MSU ZVISH Diamond hostel need to be attended the soonest,” said the students Union.

Zwnews