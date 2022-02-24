File photo for illustration purpose

The Office of the President and Cabinet says it regrets to announce death of four of its officers in a road accident which also injured two other officers.

The accident involving a lorry carrying goods for the less privileged of Ruwangwe Community occurred at a black spot near Regina Coeli Mission.

The injured have been admitted at Regina Coeli Mission Hospital.

Names of the deceased Officers are being withheld until their families have been informed.

The Office will keep the Nation apprised.

Zwnews