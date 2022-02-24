Leading regional privately-owned commercial airline, Airlink, has reported thast it will launch scheduled direct services between Durban and Harare, beggining 5 April 2022.

According to the South African headquartered air service, the direct flights on the route will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The airline says flights from Durban’s King Shaka International Airport depart at 10.30, landing at 12.40 at Harare’s Robert Mugabe International Airport. The return service leaves from Harare at 13.20, touching down in Durban at 15.35.

Airlink added that travel time is approximately 2hrs 10 min.

The CEO and Managing Director for the air service, Rodger Foster (pictured above) said Harare and Durban are important commercial centres and key Airlink markets.

“This brand new route linking the two cities will be our third direct service to Zimbabwe’s capital, along with our flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town. We are certain that the new service will promote commerce and tourism between the cities and between the KwaZulu-Natal and Zimbabwe. Having non-stop flights on the route means greater convenience and options for travellers who want to save time and avoid connecting at Johannesburg,” Foster said.