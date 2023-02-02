The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) had confirmed the arrest of four people for stealing cash amounting to US$65 000.

The four are Jey Mushati (33), Tongai Talent Mupatutsa (38), Osborne Mutemachani (40) and Tendai Kapita (37) are have linked to theft of US$65 000 cash on 29/01/22 at Banket Shopping Centre Bus Stop.

According to police, the other suspects chased Jey Mushati and connived to share the loot.

The arrest led to the recovery of US$ 37 907 cash and a Mercedes Benz, registration number AFC 3071 which had been bought by Jey Mushati using the proceeds from the loot.

ZRP has since warned members of the public to desist from moving with large sums of money.

“We continue to appeal to members of the public to desist from carrying large sums of money as they will likely fall prey to criminals,” said the police.

Zwnews