Former Movement for Democratic Change senior official now commissioner of the National Peace & Reconciliation Commission says he is thankful for surviving blood cancer.

Gutu says he was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma, a cancer of the blood in 2017, with doctors giving him 18% chance of survival, but he is still alive today.

“Thursday morning, February 2, 2023.

Today, I just wanna thank The Most High for the gift of life. In March 2017, I fell sick with a deadly illness, Hodgkins lymphoma, a cancer of the blood.

“I was hospitalised & doctors gave me 18% chance to survive. But here I am now!” He says.

Apparently, that type of disease is in the same family as non Hodgkins lymphoma, a cancer which claimed the life of one of Zimbabwe’s most celebrated artist Tongai Moyo.

Moyo succumbed to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at St Anne’s Hospital on the evening of Saturday 15 October 2011 in Harare.

Over 15 000 people packed into Mbizo Stadium in Kwekwe to pay their last respects to the music superstar.

Zwnews