The incoming Ambassador of Zambia to Zimbabwe, Derick Livune has presented his credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House this morning.

He has pledged to enhance the already cordial relations between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The two countries enjoy relations dating back to the pre-colonial era.

The new Zambian administration under President Hakainde Hichilema a former opposition leader has been critical to Zimbabwe’s ZANU PF.

Hichilema is a known ally of Zimbabwean main opposition party leader, Nelson Chamisa.

