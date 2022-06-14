25-year old Ketumile Nare has made history by becoming the first female headman in Beitbridge District.

A Local Government graduate and an employee of the Zimborders Consortium where she works as a customer service agent, Nare becomes headman Mahopolo under Chief Sitaudze.

The only child in her family, Nare was installed as the substantive replacement to her late father Lemohamg Nare who died in March 2019. Her installation took place at a function that was held at the Mahopolo homestead, Malibeng in Beitbridge West constituency.

Beitbridge District has two chiefs Sitaudze and Matibe.

Nare’s appointment was done in terms of section 8(1) of the Traditional Leaders Act chapter 29:17.

The installation ceremony was attended by all headmen under Sitaudze, Beitbridge Rural District Council chairperson Luka Costa Ndou and fellow councilors and District Development Coordinator (DDC) Sikhangezile Mafu.

Background

The history-making female headman completed her primary schooling at Malibeng Primary School in 2009 before she enrolled at the ELCZ-run Manama High School in Gwanda for her secondary education.

Headman Mahopolo graduated with a Degree in Local Governance in July, 2019 and she currently works for the Zimborders Consortium as a customer service agent.

“I will ensure that women are empowered and that they hold leadership positions in the community,” she told local publication, Two Nations in an interview.

Chief Matibe has three headmen operating under him namely; Tsetana, Chikwelengwe and Tshinani . Chief Sitaudze has seven headmen under him namely; Mahopolo, Kohomela, Makhado, Mazibeli, Siyoka, Foromela and Mabhidi.

