Two bank tellers stationed at BancABC in Chipinge have thrown themselves between a hard rock and the devil after US$40 000, ZAR20 000 and ZWL$150 000 went missing from the safe.

The pair of 30-year old Tawanda Chapukira of Medium Density, Chipinge and Reginald Simbarashe Musiniwa (28) of Usanga, Chipinge were arraigned before Chipinge Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi, charged with theft.

They reportedly worked in cahoots with a TM Pick n’ Pay Supermarket employee who is on the run.

As the regional Masvingo Mirror reported, the two tellers were granted ZWL $25 000 bail each.

Prosecuting, Eddy Mahlanganise told the court that on June 9, 2022 at around 5pm, Chapukira, Musiniwa and Morgan Zindove of TM Pick n’ Pay supermarket who is still at large connived and hatched a plan to steal cash which was in a canister inside the TM supermarket combination safe.

The court also heard that on June 11, at around 12pm Chapukira approached John Munyuki (49) employed by TM Pick n’ Pay supermarket as a cash officer and also key holder of the combination safe keys intending to advance his float from his canister while knowing that there was no money inside.

According to the Mirror, Munyuki unlocked the safe and Chapukira took his canister from the safe. He then unlocked the canister in the presence of Munyuki and discovered that there was no money in it.

Chapukira advised his supervisor Shaleen Chironga who reported the matter at ZRP Chipinge Central.

It was discovered that the canister was intact although the money was missing. Zindove who is at large was on duty and was the only key holder to TM Pick n’ Pay supermarket safe keys when Chapukira locked the canister in the safe.

The two were remanded to June 27.

Zwnews