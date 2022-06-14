Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has paid a visit to slain Moreblessing Ali’s residence to console the family.

Ali, a CCC activist was allegedly abducted and murdered by suspected ZANU PF members.

“Our Change Champion in Chief ⁦Nelson Chamisa condoles Moreblessing Ali’s family and the children.

“He consoled them and told them to be strong despite the tragic circumstances of their mother’s passing,” said the party.

Speaking on arrival Chamisa called for peace:

“Paying condolences… At Moreblessing Ali’s residence. Stop this violence. Stop these killings. Citizens united can never be defeated! RIP Moreb.”

Meanwhile, earlier on, there were clashes between CCC and ZANU PF members at Ali’s memorial service.

