The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 238 kilometre peg along Mutare-Masvingo Road on 26/11/23 at around 1130 hours in which two people were killed whilst nine others were injured.

The accident happened after a Toyota Hiace kombi burst its rear left tyre and veered off the road to the right before overturning and landing on its left side.

The bodies were taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Apparently, police in Masvingo are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Alward Zengwa (33) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 26/11/23.

The suspect hit his brother, Zvirwere Zvirwere with a log and switch all over the body for allegedly failing to perform rituals meant to appease the spirit of the dead in the family.

The victim died on the spot, the police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

