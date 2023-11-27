Pius Jamba, the ZANU PF activist accused of the murder of (CCC) member Moreblessing Ali appeared at the Harare High Court this morning where Justice Esther Muremba was expected to deliver judgement.

The judge said she had not finished writing judgement, now expected December 4.

On 17 November Justice Muremba deferred judgment in the murder trial of Mukandi alias Jamba, accused of killing Ali in Nyatsime in May last year.

Muremba postponed the judgment to November 27 to allow prosecutors Michael Mugabe and Terrence Mukuze to file their submissions.

In a trial prior to that date, Mukandi denied killing Ali saying he was framed. He told the court that he did not know her.

Mukandi said he was at his mother’s homestead on the day Ali was killed.

In a video submitted in court as an exhibit, Mukandi admitted to committing the crime and showed the police officers during indications how he committed the crime.

While leading evidence through his lawyer Garikayi Mhishi, Mukandi, however, distanced himself from the evidence in the video, saying he appeared in the video under duress.

