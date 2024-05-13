A prominent Murakashi matigari has castigated Zimbabwean banks saying they are more like thieves.

He says Zimbabwean banks are of no benefit to their customers, urging Zimbabweans not to leave their money there.

“StanbicBankZW just makes money stealing from customers. They debit all accounts with all sorts of fees.

“Zim Banks are of no benefit to their clients. This is how they report millions in profits. Endless thieving. Never leave money there,” posted matigari.

Matigari is one of ZANU PF’s online foot-soldiers (Murakashi).

Apparently, the Zimbabwean government is on record calling on citizens to bank money so that it circulates in the formal system.

Zwnews