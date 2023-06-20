The match number 5 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup Qualifiers 2023 turned out to be yet another thrilling encounter with Zimbabwe defeating the Netherlands at the Harare Sports Club.

Apparently, in match number 6 Nepal emerged victorious against the USA at the Takashinga Sports Club.

Sikandar Raza’s 102 unbeaten has secured a thumping 6-wicket victory for Zimbabwe over the Netherlands.

Set a target of 316 for the win, Raza claimed the fastest century for a Zimbabwean with a six on the winning ball.

More details later…

Zwnews