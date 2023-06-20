The Zimbabwean dollar (Zimdollar) traded at about 6,926 at the official Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe RBZ foreign currency auction today.
According to the data from the RBZ, 73 bids were received and accepted, 12 of them being wholesale.
Zwnews
Posted by Shakespeare Muzavazi | Jun 20, 2023 | Zim Latest
The Zimbabwean dollar (Zimdollar) traded at about 6,926 at the official Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe RBZ foreign currency auction today.
According to the data from the RBZ, 73 bids were received and accepted, 12 of them being wholesale.
Zwnews
Share:
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.