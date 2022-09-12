Chief magistrate Faith Mushure has dismissed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) officials Joana Mamombe and Netsai Chimbiri application for discharge.

The matter has been remanded to Thursday 15 September 2022 @0900hrs.

The two are on trial for allegedly falsifying their abduction & torture at the hands of suspected state security agents.

The duo’s lawyers Alec Muchadehama & Jeremiah Bamu of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights argue that their clients are victims of abduction & were tortured before being dumped at Muchapondwa shops in Mashonaland Central province.

Zwnews