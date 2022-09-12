President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to leave Harare for Nairobi Kenya today.

He is expected to join at least 20 Heads of State from across Africa for the inauguration of President William Ruto at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Preparations for Ruto’s inauguration as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya are said to be in top gear.

Apparently, Tuesday, the 13th of September has been declared a public holiday to pave way for the swearing-in of President-elect Ruto and Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua.

