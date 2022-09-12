Zimbabwe’s gold output now stands at 22,290kg for the year.

This is 41% above the 15,800kg delivered this time last year.

Small scale miners have so far delivered 14,739kg as opposed to larger mines’ 7,550kg.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is targeting 35 tons this year.

Exports In 2020, Zimbabwe exported $2.14 billion in Gold, making it the 35th largest exporter of Gold in the world.

At the same year, gold was the 1st most exported product in Zimbabwe.

However, Zimbabwe had in the past been losing a lot of gold through smuggling largely to South Africa and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates but, more miners are now selling their gold to Fidelity Printers now.

Zwnews