Police in Madlambuzi are investigating a case of attempted murder which occurred at Luvuluma Village on 07 November 2021 at 1730 hours.

A 71 year old woman is suspected to have laced a bucket of water with an unidentified substance at a funeral.

Meanwhile, 10 unsuspecting mourners drank the water which was in the kitchen and subsequently complained of stomach pain and throats.

The victims were referred to Plumtree District Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Apparently, on 06 November 2021, police in Gwanda arrested Challenge Sibanda (19) for a case of kidnapping which occurred at Plot 8 Ruby C, Gweru on 04/11/21 at around 1100 hours.

The suspect kidnapped a 11 year old female juvenile from her step father’s residence and took her to Gwanda.

Police investigations revealed that the suspect is a wanted person for a case of murder which occurred in Gweru.

The suspect has since appeared before Gweru Magistrate court where he was remanded in custody.

Zwnews