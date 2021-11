The governments of the Republics of Zimbabwe and Mozambique have signed an Memorandum of Understanding on the sharing of Information.

The pact also covers Development of Joint Ventures in the Media Sector.

The Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa signed for the Zimbabwean side.

The two countries share cordial relations dating back to the colonial period.

During the liberation war the two countries worked together in a number of areas.

Zwnews