Mauricio Pochettino’s victorious return to Tottenham was marked by a chaotic and controversial night as Chelsea triumphed in an action-packed encounter. The game featured five goals, five disallowed goals, two red cards, and numerous VAR decisions.

Tottenham took an early lead with a deflected shot by Dejan Kulusevski and had another goal disallowed for offside. Chelsea had two goals disallowed due to handball and offside, but they were awarded a penalty after a foul by Romero on Enzo Fernandez. Cole Palmer scored the penalty, and Romero was sent off.

Spurs suffered further setbacks with injuries to Micky van de Ven and James Maddison. Destiny Udogie was also sent off for a reckless tackle on Raheem Sterling.

Despite being reduced to nine men, Tottenham put up a strong defensive effort, but Chelsea eventually broke through with Raheem Sterling setting up Nicolas Jackson for a goal. Tottenham nearly equalized, with an Eric Dier goal ruled out for offside, and Rodrigo Bentancur heading just wide.

In stoppage time, Nicolas Jackson completed a hat-trick to secure Chelsea’s victory. The final scoreline didn’t reflect the chaotic and intense nature of the match.