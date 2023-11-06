The Mayor of Harare Councillor Ian Makone toured visited the city’s Central Business District and met vendors as they carry out their day to day ventures.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Mayor Cllr Kudzai Kadzombe, Town Clerk Eng Hosia Chisango & senior city officials city during end of day rush hour.

The visit was to allow the city fathers to get an appreciation of vending challenges in e city.

Speaking after the tour the Harare mayor said he emphasised the issue of cleanliness.

“Together with Deputy Mayor Kudzie Kadzombe,

Town Clerk Eng H. Chisango and senior city officials, we toured the city today during the end of day rush hour to get an appreciation of vending challenges in the city.

“We also emphasised the issue of anti littering,” he said.

Apparently, Harare is struggling with service delivery issues, among them the failure to collect refuse.

This has saw the local and central government trading accusations.

Zwnews