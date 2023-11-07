Official Update on Nollywood Icon Mr. Ibu’s Health Condition

The family of the beloved Nollywood veteran, John Okafor, fondly known as Mr. Ibu, has issued an official statement to provide a comprehensive update on the actor’s recent health challenges, including his leg amputation.

Following concerns raised by fans and well-wishers after Mr. Ibu celebrated his 62nd birthday at a hospital in October, the family has confirmed that one of his legs was indeed amputated as a temporary measure to stabilize his health.

It is important to note that Mr. Ibu’s other leg remains in a fragile state, and he continues to require significant support.

In the pursuit of his recovery, Mr. Ibu has undergone a total of seven surgeries, and the decision to amputate one of his legs was taken with the primary objective of preserving his life and improving the prospects for a successful rehabilitation.

The family expressed deep gratitude to all individuals who have offered their support during this challenging period. They acknowledged the substantial assistance and contributions from well-wishers and humbly appealed for continued support as the actor continues his journey toward recovery.

This official statement aims to provide clarity and assurance to the concerned public regarding Mr. Ibu’s current health status.