Are these the biblically foretold end-times or is it because of the Zanu PF Government’s failure to create jobs for the youths that has seen youths selling their toes for thousands of the green-colored United States dollars or for top-of-the-range jallopies?

In actual fact, the Zvigunwe craze is not just a phenomenon- it is real and happening!

Captioning the video of a Zimbabwean youth getting a Toyota GD6 for a toe, @AdvoBarryRoux said:

“In Zimbabwe, people have started selling their toes for thousands of dollars or for big cars. This is due to the high cost of living and failure for the government to create jobs. The toes are being bought at $40,000 dollars while the smaller ones at $20,000 dollars.”

Watch the Video Below:

Zwnews