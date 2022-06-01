On 29 May 2022, Zimbabwe Republic Police Mazowe recorded a case of sudden death which occurred at the Storis area in Mazowe at around 1500 hours.

Five illegal gold miners sneaked into an underground mineshaft with a generator to prospect for gold and covered the shaft with a black polyethylene plastic to avoid generator noise from being heard by the mine security.

Tinashe Chikumba who was operating the generator died due to suffocation from the exhaust fumes.

Meanwhile, ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred at a fruit and vegetable shop in Bulawayo CBD on 30/05/22 at 0930 hours.

Two unknown suspects armed with two unidentified pistols stormed the shop and assaulted the four shop workers while pointing firearms at them.

The suspects demanded cash before stealing US$13 242, ZAR8892 as well as ZWL$5 840 cash from the safe and tills.

Zwnews