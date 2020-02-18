Zuva Petroleum on Tuesday announced that eight service stations will be accepting foreign currency payments across the country.

The prices of  the fuel are as follows:

  • Harare:
    • $1.25 Diesel
    • $1.22 Blend
  • Mutare:
    • $1.23 Diesel
    • $1.20 Blend
  • Bulawayo:
    • $1.25 Diesel
    • $1.24 blend
  • Beitbridge:
    • $1.26 Diesel
    • $1.25 Blend
  • Victoria Falls:
    • $1.29 Diesel
    • $1.28 Blend

Below is a list of fuel stations that will be accepting US dollar payments:

  • Harare: Lorraine, Groombridge, Pendennis, & Valley
  • Bulawayo: Macs Garage
  • Beitbridge: Oasis
  • Mutare: Palmerstone
  • Victoria Falls: Zambezi