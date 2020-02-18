Zuva Petroleum on Tuesday announced that eight service stations will be accepting foreign currency payments across the country.

The prices of the fuel are as follows:

Harare: $1.25 Diesel $1.22 Blend

Mutare: $1.23 Diesel $1.20 Blend

Bulawayo: $1.25 Diesel $1.24 blend

Beitbridge: $1.26 Diesel $1.25 Blend

Victoria Falls: $1.29 Diesel $1.28 Blend



Below is a list of fuel stations that will be accepting US dollar payments: