Zuva Petroleum on Tuesday announced that eight service stations will be accepting foreign currency payments across the country.
The prices of the fuel are as follows:
- Harare:
- $1.25 Diesel
- $1.22 Blend
- Mutare:
- $1.23 Diesel
- $1.20 Blend
- Bulawayo:
- $1.25 Diesel
- $1.24 blend
- Beitbridge:
- $1.26 Diesel
- $1.25 Blend
- Victoria Falls:
- $1.29 Diesel
- $1.28 Blend
Below is a list of fuel stations that will be accepting US dollar payments:
- Harare: Lorraine, Groombridge, Pendennis, & Valley
- Bulawayo: Macs Garage
- Beitbridge: Oasis
- Mutare: Palmerstone
- Victoria Falls: Zambezi