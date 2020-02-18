A Harare man identified as “Mabhara’s young brother” is battling for his life after he shot himself on Tuesday, at Newlands shopping centre, sources say.

Reports say the man fired four shots at his girlfriend and missed her before turning the weapons on himself.

He shot himself on the mouth.

Wrote one Vuli Ndaba:

An unidentified #Harare man is battling for his life after he shot himself on Tue, at Newlands shopping centre over unclear circumstances. Eyewitnesses said the man only identified as Mabhara’s young bro fired 4 shots @ his galfriend & missed her before turning the gun on himself

Another source said the man spent a lot on his girlfriend only to find out today that she has been cheating on him.