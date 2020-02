Five family members were struck to death by lightning in the Muzvezve area of Sanyati district.

Tragedy struck when the family, which was tending their maize field, sought refuge under a tree when it started raining yesterday afternoon in Village 6, Muzvezve 1. A lightning bolt hit the tree. The five who died went under one tree while three other family members who survived went under another nearby tree.

Police have confirmed the accident:

On Monday 17/2/20 at about 1530hrs, 5 family members were struck by lightning at Village 6, Muzvezve, Sanyati. The 5 were working in their field when it started raining and they sought shelter under a tree where they were struck by lighting and died on the spot. We urge the public to avoid seeking shelter under trees when it starts raining.

Sanyati district civil protection unit Mr Amigo Mhlanga confirmed the development saying the unit has since been activated to offer assistance.

“Five members of the same family have died after being struck by lightning while being sheltered under a tree. The district CPU has been activated and we are going to the area to assess the situation while also looking at how the family can be assisted because of the magnitude of the tragedy,” said Mr Mhlanga.

state media