Two people are feared dead after a Honda Fit collided with a Jersey-bound ZUPCO bus this evening at Chirinda Forest in Chipinge District. Details still sketchy at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, a bus conductor was reportedly killed when a speeding Rimbi Tours Bus was involved in a road accident after hitting the back of a lorry trailer along Harare Nyamapanda road at Bondamakara in Mtoko yesterday.

More details to follow . . .

