The government has introduced technical high schools in order to help learners acquire innovative industrial skills to be entrepreneurs rather than job seekers.

This was said by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Tumisang Thabela. She said:

The technical high schools will endeavour to help pupils acquire innovative industrial skills that will either fit them well into industry or enable them to be job creators as opposed to job seekers.

She said Matabeleland North province had selected Hwange High School as its pilot to specialise in textile technology and design.

Thabela added that the government has since started converting classrooms into science laboratories to increase the uptake of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) students. She said:

The ministry — in line with equity development has started an initiative of converting ordinary classrooms into science laboratories. It will increase the uptake of STEM learning areas.

There is a need to raise those schools outside the national electricity grid to experience green energy in their schools for improved operations.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro revealed that schools in other provinces have been identified for the programme. He said:

In Bulawayo, Luveve High School will provide aviation studies, while Allan Wilson High School in Harare will provide metal technology and design.

Chipindura High School in Mashonaland Central will provide building technology, and Umzingwane High in Matabeleland South will cater for woodwork, to mention a few among other high schools.

STEM stands for Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics and focuses on developing higher-level thinking skills by connecting classroom learning to the real world.

According to an online source, STEM emphasizes collaboration, communication, research, problem-solving, critical thinking, and creativity, skills that students need to be successful in today’s world regardless of specific interests or career goals. | NewsDay