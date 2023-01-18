Slay King Nigel Hove gets Obama & US celebrities’ attention, He also slayed top Lesotho restaurants in 2021 & many Zimbabweans

A lot is now coming out about social media personality Kudakawashe Nigel Hove who was found guilty and jailed yesterday of enjoying food worth over $364 500 at a local restaurant without paying. Kudakwashe Nigel Hove, who is known on social media as @iamhove, pleaded guilty to defrauding a Restaurant in Ballantyne Park, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Since the publication of his jail sentence, more issues about the man behind the name are now coming out.

First he is followed on social media by A List Hollywood type celebrities notably Barack Obama, former President of America; popular musician Tinashe, and Snoop Dogg cousins; siblings Ray J and Brandy. The total net worth of these four is close to US$100 000.

Is he using these connections to fool his victims and other people to hand him things and valuables? No-one knows why his scams are so successful.

Businessman Kuda Musasiwa scammed by his namesake.

Kaytee: