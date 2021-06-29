The government has issued an ultimatum to frontline workers to get vaccinated by 14 July or forfeit their Covid-19 insurance payouts.

In today’s post-cabinet briefing, Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said 20% of frontline staff have still not gone for vaccination, placing patients’ lives at risk, hence the ultimatum.

“Noting that frontline staff have not been presenting themselves for vaccination, 14 July has been set as the deadline for the vaccination of frontline workers.

“After this date, those not vaccinated will not receive Covid-19 insurance payouts,” she said.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a level 4 lockdown for the country, banning inter-city travelling.

Apparently, as at 29 June 2021, Zimbabwe had 47 284 confirmed cases, including 37 949 recoveries, 7 586 Active Cases, 842 New Cases and 1 749 deaths (Recording 132 New Recoveries and 13 Deaths in the last 24hrs ) People Vaccinated so far (1st Dose)764 248 and (2nd Dose) 534 906.

-Zwnews