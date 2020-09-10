A Zimbabwe United Passanger Company (ZUPCO) bus driver in Chivhu was yesterday convicted for siphoning 40 litres of diesel worth $3 600 from a company bus.

Nyarai Makuku (35) of Hatfield in Harare was convicted on his own plea by magistrate Sam Chitumwa.

Makuku was ordered to pay $5 000 or spend one month in prison for the offence.

Prosecutor Mike Choto told the court that on September 6 2020, Makuku drove to Nyikavanhu.

While at Nyikavanhu around 6 pm, he siphoned 40 litres of diesel the from the bus.

The following day at around 6am, he drove back to Chivhu.

At the Chivhu bus terminus, he handed over the stolen diesel to Sherpherd Gunda, a tout, for safekeeping.

He was, however, seen by one resident who informed the police about the matter, leading to his arrest.

-Newsday