Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza is in Redcliff for a tour of the defunct Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (Ziscosteel) as the Government seeks to ‘resurrect’ the fallen steel giant.

The giant steel company ceased operations in 2008 amid allegations of rampant corruption and mismanagement.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government has pledged to revive the fallen giant ‘in its entirety’, and this includes the former steel giant’s subsidiaries such as Buchwa Iron Mining Company (BIMCO) and Lancashire Steel.

The company has also been affected by rampant looting and vandalism of property.

In her keynote address, Minister Nzenza said the rescusitation of Zisco was key to the revival of the country’s economy.

“The revival of Zisco will assist us in having the raw materials that are needed in the agricultural and mining sector,” said Nzenza in her keynote address during the tour.

“It is the President’s vision to ensure that we produce,” she said.

The tour was also graced by Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs, Larry Mavima.



