As Zimbabwe was reeling from Covid-19, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) board and management were unlawfully paying themselves holiday and grocery allowances.

This prompted the appointment of a five-member special investigation committee by Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu.

The board appointed last year is comprised of chairman Raynold Mawerera will be deputized by Dr Precious Sibiya.

Others members include Rita Likukuma, Veneranda Munyoro, Beatrice Tonhodzayi, Tare Munzara, Precious Mazhande, Admire Ndlovu and Winnie Muchanyuka (Ex-Officio).

Muchanyuka was also recently appointed as the substantive chief executive for the tourism body.

At the time, ZTA said: “Three more members will be announced in due course and we will be sharing the Board Members’ respective profiles.”

Zwnews