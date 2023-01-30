A woman from Chikanga Village, Chief Chingoma Mberengwa allegedly offered to pay her granddaughter (15) to have sex with a young man (18) who had attempted to rape the girl earlier but failed.

The 18-year-old-man is the son to the woman and the girl is the granddaughter of the same woman.

The man appeared in court on Tuesday before Magistrate Mehluli Moyo of Mberengwa facing rape charges.

Allegations are that the man raped his niece with the assistance of his mother who persuaded her granddaughter to have sexual intercourse with him. The uncle and niece had intercourse several times after the grandmother promised the complainant some money.

Prosecutor Ali Mutause told the court that sometime in August, 2022 at 9 pm, the accused went to the minor’s homestead and knocked at her bedroom door. The girl refused to open and the accused went away and returned in the company of the grandmother. The complainant then opened the door after she heard her grandmother’s voice. The grandmother instructed complainant to have sex with the accused and left the two.

The accused tried to have sex with the minor but failed after she bit his hand. The following day the grandmother and the accused returned again and the grandmother promised the complainant some money if she slept with the accused.

She complied and the accused raped her on different occasions from then on until September 12, 2022.

At some stage the grandmother persuaded the girl to get married to her ex-boyfriend whom the former once assaulted accusing him of having an affair with her granddaughter. On September 13, 2022 the girl’s grandmother escorted her to the former boyfriend’s homestead and was left there, but she returned the following day. When the girl arrived home her grandmother forced her to go back but she refused.

On January 6, 2023 the grandmother chased her away and she spent two days in the bush. On January 8, 2023 the complaint’s stepmother summoned her to her place. The girl told her stepmother what had happened and she then escorted her to Musume Hospital where they were referred to the Police.

