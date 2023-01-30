Vusi Ma R5 has passed away after being gunned down in the early hours of this morning at Soshanguve M17, Pretoria

He was reportedly shot dead outside Majents Social Club, where he was performing

VUSI mA R5’S FANS woke up to sad news on Monday, 30 January.

The talented Bacardi star, Itumeleng Mosoeu aka Vusi Ma R5 was allegedly gunned to death in the morning on Monday.

Vusi was known for his bacardi songs like Thaba Ke changitse and Tse nnyane.

He put Tshwane’s bacardi and it’s dances on the map while performing on big stages like events such as Tshwanefontain.

He had also introduced many talented dancers to Mzansi and also did songs with upcoming artists.

Fans have been sending tributes on social media after hearing the sad news.

Treasure SA wrote: “My brother Vusi Ma R5 passed away this morning, we were working on something big together. He was supposed to be a special guest at GTM Awards 2023 and he was also nominated under the category of Artist of the year, since he passed away I guess I will hear from his management. This is the last picture he sent me, R.I.P Vusi njaka…

My condolences to his family and to his best friend Enny Man Da Guitar king of barcadi left us, mxaaa I’m so hurt shame, I will forever miss you brother, Rest in peace.”

Meanwhile videos have emerged showing Vusi performing at a live show. This would be his last as fans will learn of his death the next morning.

Ma R5 Last Video

Pitori has lost a giant 😭😭 #vusimaR5 tse nnyane tsao kuruza, tsao fetsa petrol pic.twitter.com/mFJRVrGQYd — Rufus (@Ruf_Meister) January 30, 2023

“The music industry today is awoken to yet another senseless murder, which continues to robe South Africa of its homegrown music producers.

“Vus Ma R5, a Tshwane-based musician, not only placed Tshwane on the map regarding the development of its entertainment industry, he demonstrated that black young people with a determination to succeed can overcome obscurity in life and achieve great success,” said the EFF in a statement.

VUSI MA R5 MANAGEMENT CONFIRM PASSING

His management Tribal Records confirmed his passing to The South African in a statement:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Vusi Ma R5, a beloved and talented artists who inspired countless fans fellow artists with his music. The artists Itumeleng Mosoeu allegedly ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his untimeley passing in the early hours of Monday morning, 30th January 2023.”

“Please note that details of his passing cannot be disclosed as they are still being investigated.”

“The Mosoeu family and Tribal records management have kindly asked for privacy and respect during this time of grieving and will release a statement in due course.”

“Details of the funeral and management service will be confirmed.”

Mosoeu’s passing comes barely two months after amapiano pioneer Oupa John Sefoka popularly known as DJ Sumbody and his bodyguard were shot dead on 20 November 2022 in Woodmead, Sandton.