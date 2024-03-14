Categories: Zim Latest

ZSE trading results as at 13 March 2024

The Zimbabwean Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 31 2018 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Pic: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

 

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) which is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) registered a hive of activities yesterday.

ZSE’s core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.

Dating back to 1894, the ZSE has evolved to be one of the longest established capital raising platforms in Africa.

Apparently, below is how shares exchanged hands at the national bourse.

TOP GAINERS
SYMBOL VALUE CHANGE

FIDL.zw $715.3000 +15.00%▲
TANG.zw $2,242.5500 +15.00%▲
ECO.zw $2,270.1067 +14.82%▲
MEIK.zw $3,940.0000 +12.56%▲
ZBFH.zw $2,000.0000 +11.11%▲

TOP LOSERS
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
NMB.zw $2,422.5000 -15.00%▼
MASH.zw $300.0000 -13.04%▼
SACL.zw $9.2187 -1.40%▼
GBH.zw $136.0000 -0.66%▼
EHZL.zw $559.0920 -0.18%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
All Share 548,400.18 +2.13%▲
Top 10 246,333.17 +2.79%▼
Top 15 324,687.51 +3.16%▲
Small Cap 12,702,579.67 0.00%
Medium Cap 2,162,494.19 -0.43%▼

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS
SECURITY PRICE CHANGE MARKET CAP
CSAG.zw $7.2818 -6.64%▼ $312,179,548
DMCS.zw $19.9922 +0.21%▲ $3,320,448,280
MIZ.zw $19.2595 0.00% $9,522,231,915
MCMS.zw $701.5500 0.00% $96,364,866,609
OMTT.zw $92.0000 +1.62%▲ $15,036,354,236

ZSE SECTOR INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
ZSE Financials Index 1,286,071.38 -0.21%▼
ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 1,630,100.79 +0.43%▲
ZSE Consumers Staples Index 557,721.55 +1.91%▲
ZSE Industrials Index(New) 731,669.17 +0.34%▲
ZSE ICT 344,656.80 +9.14%▲
ZSE Materials 196,552.52 +0.23%▲
ZSE Real Estate 511,243.76 -3.26%▼
Modified Consumer Staples 9,881.75 +1.69%▲
ZSE Agriculture 1,235.99 +1.87%▲
ZSE ETF 5,022.06 +0.18%▲
ZNSMI Index 91.85 -0.37%

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
SECURITY PRICE CHANGE MARKET CAP
REV.zw $552.1100 0.00% $203,354,871,441.50
TIG.zw $700.4296 +3.63%▲ $503,835,121,160.80

MARKET ACTIVITY 13 March 2024
Trades:
222
Turnover:
ZW$6,031,857,392.00
Market Cap:
ZWL$43,642,040,931,315
Foreign Buys:
ZWL$400,000.00
Foreign Sells:
ZWL$136,000.00

14th March 2024

