ZSE trading results as at 13 March 2024

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) which is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) registered a hive of activities yesterday.

ZSE’s core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.

Dating back to 1894, the ZSE has evolved to be one of the longest established capital raising platforms in Africa.

Apparently, below is how shares exchanged hands at the national bourse.

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE CHANGE

FIDL.zw $715.3000 +15.00%▲

TANG.zw $2,242.5500 +15.00%▲

ECO.zw $2,270.1067 +14.82%▲

MEIK.zw $3,940.0000 +12.56%▲

ZBFH.zw $2,000.0000 +11.11%▲

TOP LOSERS

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

NMB.zw $2,422.5000 -15.00%▼

MASH.zw $300.0000 -13.04%▼

SACL.zw $9.2187 -1.40%▼

GBH.zw $136.0000 -0.66%▼

EHZL.zw $559.0920 -0.18%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 548,400.18 +2.13%▲

Top 10 246,333.17 +2.79%▼

Top 15 324,687.51 +3.16%▲

Small Cap 12,702,579.67 0.00%

Medium Cap 2,162,494.19 -0.43%▼

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE CHANGE MARKET CAP

CSAG.zw $7.2818 -6.64%▼ $312,179,548

DMCS.zw $19.9922 +0.21%▲ $3,320,448,280

MIZ.zw $19.2595 0.00% $9,522,231,915

MCMS.zw $701.5500 0.00% $96,364,866,609

OMTT.zw $92.0000 +1.62%▲ $15,036,354,236

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 1,286,071.38 -0.21%▼

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 1,630,100.79 +0.43%▲

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 557,721.55 +1.91%▲

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 731,669.17 +0.34%▲

ZSE ICT 344,656.80 +9.14%▲

ZSE Materials 196,552.52 +0.23%▲

ZSE Real Estate 511,243.76 -3.26%▼

Modified Consumer Staples 9,881.75 +1.69%▲

ZSE Agriculture 1,235.99 +1.87%▲

ZSE ETF 5,022.06 +0.18%▲

ZNSMI Index 91.85 -0.37%

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE CHANGE MARKET CAP

REV.zw $552.1100 0.00% $203,354,871,441.50

TIG.zw $700.4296 +3.63%▲ $503,835,121,160.80

MARKET ACTIVITY 13 March 2024

Trades:

222

Turnover:

ZW$6,031,857,392.00

Market Cap:

ZWL$43,642,040,931,315

Foreign Buys:

ZWL$400,000.00

Foreign Sells:

ZWL$136,000.00

