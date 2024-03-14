Mnangagwa returns to Vic Falls, officially opens diamonds ‘summit’

Today, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will officially open the 9th ordinary meeting of the African Diamonds Producers Association (ADPA) at Elephant Hills, Victoria Falls.

This year’s meeting is running under the theme “Special Forum: Intra-African Dialogue on Rough Diamond Benefication and Value Addition.”

President Mnangagwa few weeks ago aborted landing at the Victoria Falls Airport after rumours that a bomb had been planted there.

Zimbabwe is one of Africa’s notable diamond producers.

However, smuggling has not spared the diamond mining sector with thousands of dollars going missing each year.

Zwnews