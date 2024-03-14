Mnangagwa returns to Vic Falls, officially opens diamonds ‘summit’

Today, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will officially open the 9th ordinary meeting of the African Diamonds Producers Association (ADPA) at Elephant Hills, Victoria Falls.
This year’s meeting is running under the theme “Special Forum: Intra-African Dialogue on Rough Diamond Benefication and Value Addition.”
President Mnangagwa few weeks ago aborted landing at the Victoria Falls Airport after rumours that a bomb had been planted there.
Zimbabwe is one of Africa’s notable diamond producers.
However, smuggling has not spared the diamond mining sector with thousands of dollars going missing each year.
Zwnews
The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) which is a licensed securities exchange in terms… Read More
The Zimbabwean government through the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PORTAZ) has said… Read More
KADUNA, Nigeria – Gunmen who kidnapped 286 students and staff from a school in northern… Read More
Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko's trial will continue as the High Court dismisses his application… Read More
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the Gold-backed Digital Tokens Issue Number 32/2024… Read More
Invictus Energy has signed up private equity firm Mangwana Capital to lead negotiations with Zimbabwean… Read More