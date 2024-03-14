Categories: Zim Latest

ZANU PF reads riot act, officials releasing press statements without approval

The ruling party ZANU PF has warned party members against releasing press statements without approval and authorisation.

In a statement, ZANU PF national political Commissar Mike Bimha warned such members saying they will be punished accordingly.

Zwnews

Share
14th March 2024

Recent Posts

16 graves found, captives rescued as police arrest slave master-cult leader Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa

Gore Jena Penyeranyika Sect: Handcuffed controversial sect official explains why formal education is bad as… Read More

14th March 2024

A Thorough Investigation Into the Risks Teens Face on Social Media Platforms

In today’s digital age, social media platforms have become an integral part of teenagers' lives,… Read More

14th March 2024

ZSE trading results as at 13 March 2024

  The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) which is a licensed securities exchange in terms… Read More

14th March 2024

Mnangagwa returns to Vic Falls, officially opens diamonds ‘summit’

Today, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will officially open the 9th ordinary meeting of the African… Read More

14th March 2024

Come! Our door is open, gvt invites Starlink

The Zimbabwean government through the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PORTAZ) has said… Read More

14th March 2024

Nigerian kidnappers demand US$620,432 ransom for release of abducted students

KADUNA, Nigeria – Gunmen who kidnapped 286 students and staff from a school in northern… Read More

14th March 2024