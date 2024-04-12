The Zimbabwe Sugar Association (ZSA) says the price of sugar remains unchanged at US$2.60 for wholesale and US$2.76 for retail.

The association has also spoken of the availability of the commodity, saying there is enough sugar stocks for domestic consumption.

Apparently, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers recently disclosed that it had noted with serious concern the speculative pricing of sugar on the local market.

This was after some retailers hiked the price of sugar to US$4 per 2kgs.

Zwnews